Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Devotional drama registers miraculous 2155 per cent growth in Week 3, on track to be Clean HIT

Hanuman Ansh recorded a phenomenal third week at the box office. The movie witnessed a miraculous 2155 per cent growth from the last week. It minted around Rs. 10.15 crore in its third week, with Rs. 1.90 crore coming on the third Thursday. This took its three-week theatrical cume to Rs. 11.45 crore nett at the Indian box office.

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The devotional drama is looking to see a huge spike in its 4th weekend. Though it is facing Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups at the box office, it will still record a solid occupancy as the Yash starrer opened to poor word-of-mouth.

From here, the movie can go anywhere, as such devotional dramas are hard to predict. Hanuman Ansh has already emerged as a successful venture. Going by the present trends, it is on track to bag a clean Hit verdict soon. A similar trend was noticed last year with Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate, which remained silent for a whole month and then became a rage at the box office.

Box Office Collections of Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day/Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 85 lakh Week 2 Rs. 45 lakh 3rd Friday Rs. 10 lakh 3rd Saturday Rs. 90 lakh 3rd Sunday Rs. 2.25 crore 3rd Monday Rs. 1.15 crore 3rd Tuesday Rs. 2.35 crore 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.50 crore 3rd Thursday Rs. 1.90 crore Total Rs. 11.45 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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