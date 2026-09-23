Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Devotional drama smashes Rs 4.75 crore on 7th Tuesday, collects Rs 277 crore in 47 days

Hanuman Ansh continues its brilliant run at the box office. The movie is setting new benchmarks with each passing day. It collected Rs. 4.75 crore on its 7th Tuesday, registering a good 25 per cent hike from the previous day, thanks to discounted ticket prices.

The movie took its 7th week's cume to Rs. 36.25 crore in five days. The running cume of Hanuman Ansh now stands at Rs. 267.25 crore nett at the Indian box office. Based on current trends, the devotional drama is looking to close this week around Rs. 42 crore nett, which will take its running cume to Rs. 275 crore nett or so.

From there, the movie needs Rs 25 crore more to enter the Rs. 300 crore club. The way the movie is performing, it can even go higher; however, a lot will depend on how it holds against Drishyam: The Conclusion.

The Box Office Collections for Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.35 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 84.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 76.75 cr. 7th Friday Rs. 5.00 cr. 7th Saturday Rs. 9.50 cr. 7th Sunday Rs. 13.25 cr. 7th Monday Rs. 3.75 cr. 7th Tuesday Rs. 4.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 267.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Mirzapur Box Office: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, & Ravi Kishan starrer collects Rs 1.75 crore on 3rd Monday, targets Rs 225 crore finish