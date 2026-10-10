Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Devotional drama surprises on 10th Friday, collects Rs 313 crore in 64 days

Hanuman Ansh continues to gain traction at the box office even in its Week 10. The movie collected Rs. 1.60 crore on the 10th Friday, registering a 36 per cent drop from the previous Friday. That's a banger hold. The running cume of Hanuman Ansh reached Rs. 313.15 crore nett at the Indian box office.

The movie dropped in lakhs on weekdays last week, but it showed its strength yet again on Friday. That said, it has enough fuel left to keep sailing the ship. It will be interesting to see how far it can go from here on.

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh has already emerged as a massive blockbuster, with one of the biggest ROIs of all time.

The Box Office Collections for Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.35 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 84.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 76.75 cr. Week Seven Rs. 42.75 cr. Week Eight Rs. 27.00 cr. 9th Friday Rs. 2.50 cr. 9th Saturday Rs. 2.00 cr. 9th Sunday Rs. 3.00 cr. 9th Monday Rs. 0.75 cr. 9th Tuesday Rs. 0.85 cr. 9th Wednesday Rs. 0.60 cr. 9th Thursday Rs. 0.60 cr. 10th Friday Rs. 1.60 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 313.15 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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