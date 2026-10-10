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Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Devotional drama surprises on 10th Friday, collects Rs 313 crore in 64 days

Hanuman Ansh continues to surprise even in its Week 10. The devotional drama registered a good spike from the previous day.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Author
Published on Oct 10, 2026 | 12:38 PM IST | 131K
Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Devotional drama surprises on 10th Friday, collects Rs 313 crore in 64 days
Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Devotional drama surprises on 10th Friday, collects Rs 313 crore in 64 days

Hanuman Ansh continues to gain traction at the box office even in its Week 10. The movie collected Rs. 1.60 crore on the 10th Friday, registering a 36 per cent drop from the previous Friday. That's a banger hold. The running cume of Hanuman Ansh reached Rs. 313.15 crore nett at the Indian box office. 

The movie dropped in lakhs on weekdays last week, but it showed its strength yet again on Friday. That said, it has enough fuel left to keep sailing the ship. It will be interesting to see how far it can go from here on.

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh has already emerged as a massive blockbuster, with one of the biggest ROIs of all time. 

The Box Office Collections for Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day

Nett

Week One

Rs. 0.90 cr.

Week Two

Rs. 0.50 cr.

Week Three

Rs. 10.35 cr.

Week Four

Rs. 58.25 cr.

Week Five

Rs. 84.75 cr.

Week Six

Rs. 76.75 cr.

Week Seven

Rs. 42.75 cr. 

Week Eight

Rs. 27.00 cr. 
   

9th Friday

Rs. 2.50 cr.
9th Saturday

Rs. 2.00 cr. 
9th Sunday

Rs. 3.00 cr. 
9th Monday

Rs. 0.75 cr. 
9th Tuesday

Rs. 0.85 cr. 

9th Wednesday

 Rs. 0.60 cr.

9th Thursday

 Rs. 0.60 cr. 
   
10th Friday Rs. 1.60 cr. (est.)
   

Total

Rs.  313.15 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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