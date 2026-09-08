Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Divine run continues with an outstanding 5th Monday hold, emerges SUPER BLOCKBUSTER

Hanuman Ansh continues the divine run at the Indian box office, with the film collecting Rs. 9.50 crore nett approx on its fifth Monday. There was no drop from Friday in business; this is despite Friday being a holiday, so the film is still on a ramp. This is, of course, the biggest fifth Monday of all time, surpassing the previous best of Rs. 3.90 crore nett of Dhurandhar by a staggering 140 per cent margin.

The film already has the record for the biggest fifth week for a Hindi film in its first three days of the week. It is now going to set the bar at almost double that of the previous record.

The running total stands at Rs. 127 crore nett approx in thirty-two days of run so far, and with the sort of momentum the film is carrying, it is far from done. By the end of this week, it will likely be over Rs. 150 crore nett, with a week of almost Rs. 85 crore nett. From there, hitting Rs. 200 crore nett should be a cakewalk, the realistic target being Rs. 250 crore nett, assuming the run starts to stabilise now. Of course, if it doesn’t and the film continues to be on ramp, it could go on to hit Rs. 300 crore nett and who knows, maybe Rs. 400 crore nett, although that is probably a bit much.

Either way, the film is a SUPER BLOCKBUSTER now, with one of the highest ROI in the history of Indian cinema. The absolute profits from this Rs. 2 crore production could likely be over Rs. 100 crore, with good revenue expected from digital rights, which have not been sold yet. The profits could be even higher if the distributor could manage to renegotiate sharing terms because, as per prevalent terms, it is only getting 30 per cent of its NETT as SHARE after the third week of release. While technically this is the fifth week for the film, in a material sense, this is the second week. Renegotiation could hand them an extra Rs. 20-30 crore SHARE.

The Box Office Collections of Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.45 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.25 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.50 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 9.50 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 16.00 cr. 5th Sunday Rs. 21.75 cr. 5th Monday Rs. 9.50 cr. Total Rs. 126.85 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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