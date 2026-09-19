Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Drama film netts Rs 5 crore on 7th Friday, eyes all-time seventh week record in 2 days

Hanuman Ansh continues its remarkable theatrical run as the film records Rs 4.75-5 crore nett on its 7th Friday at the Indian box office. With such a strong hold this deep into its theatrical run, the film has undoubtedly become a historic blockbuster.

The film's 7th week collection will become the all-time highest within 2 days with the current momentum. As the devotional drama collects impressively, the film's cumulative box office collections stand at approximately Rs. 236 crore nett.

Hanuman Ansh’s performance becomes even more notable when compared with Dhurandhar . The film has collected more than 3.5 times the seventh-week figure of the Aditya Dhar directorial, highlighting the difference in their box-office trajectories. The 7th week performance indicates how the film is on course for a Rs 300 crore nett final collection.

The Box Office Collections of Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.45 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.25 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 85.00 cr. 6th Friday Rs. 10.00 cr. 6th Saturday Rs. 18.50 cr. 6th Sunday Rs. 21.00 cr. 6th Monday Rs. 7.75 cr. 6th Tuesday Rs. 7.75 cr. 6th Wednesday Rs. 5.65 cr. 6th Thursday Rs. 5.85 cr. 6th Friday Rs. 5 cr. Total Rs. 236.35 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Historic sixth week beating Dhurandhar by more than three times, Cruising to Rs. 300 Cr