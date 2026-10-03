Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Film continues impressive run even with Drishyam 3 release, netts Rs 2.5 crore on 9th Friday

Hanuman Ansh continues its sensational box office run, collecting an impressive Rs. 2.5 crore nett on its ninth Friday despite the release of Drishyam: The Conclusion. The film's total after 8 weeks run had reached Rs. 27 crore, and with the 9th Friday’s collections, the film’s total tally comes to Rs. 303.75 crore.

Based on current trends, the film is expected to collect around Rs. 8-10 crore over this weekend, potentially registering the biggest ninth weekend ever for an Indian film. Notably, no other film has done even Rs 5 crore nett in the 9th week.

Hanuman Ansh has emerged as one of the year's biggest blockbuster success stories. The film's performance over the remainder of the weekend will be closely watched as it continues its theatrical run amid competition from Drishyam: The Conclusion .

The Box Office Collections for Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.35 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 84.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 76.75 cr. Week Seven Rs. 42.75 cr. Week Eight Rs. 27 cr. 9th Friday Rs. 2.5 cr. Total Rs. 303.75 cr.

Hanuman Ansh is a biographical devotional drama directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film follows a grieving young boy’s journey to find God after the demise of his mother, eventually transforming into the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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