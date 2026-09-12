Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Goes UP again on 6th Friday, poised for Rs. 300 Cr plus final now

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs. 10 crore nett approx on its 6th Friday. This ranks as the highest Friday of the run so far for the film. Of course, this is the biggest 6th Friday of all time, with the film now having every single-day record from the 5th Friday onwards, and it is going to rake in many more as it is far, far, far ahead of the next best film.

The running total now stands at Rs. 165 crore nett approx. The sixth weekend will have a shot at overtaking the previous weekend, as advances for today, i.e. 6th Saturday, are significantly higher than they were for 5th Saturday. It needs to be seen if the film can exceed Rs. 21 crore nett it did on 5th Sunday this week; if it does, that will be the biggest day of its run. There will be a holiday boost on Monday and Tuesday, so there is a very good chance of this week coming in higher than the previous week.

It is still tough to say where the film can eventually end, as it is still on the ramp with business growing each week. If the film were to start following a somewhat normal run from here, it is poised to cross Rs. 300 crore nett. That is, in fact, the bare minimum it shall do. If it continues the way it is going, Rs. 400 crore nett or perhaps even Rs. 500 crore nett can be done. The letter is probably a bit much, but who knows.

Hanuman Ansh is also nearing one crore footfalls, currently selling over 90 lakh tickets. It may cross the crore mark today, if not, tomorrow for sure. The final number could end up going over two crore.

The Box Office Collections for Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.45 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.25 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.50 cr. Week Five Rs. 85.00 cr. 6th Friday Rs. 10.00 cr. Total Rs. 165.10 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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