Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Historic blockbuster collects RECORD Rs 7.50 crore in 9th Weekend, nets Rs 309 crore in 59 days

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs. 7.50 crore in its 9th weekend, with Rs. 3 crore coming on Sunday. The devotional drama continued to set new all-time records every passing week. It has already recorded the biggest Week 9 of all time in its weekend alone, despite facing Drishyam: The Conclusion.

The running cume of Hanuman Ansh now stands at Rs. 308.75 crore gross in India. The movie is expected to close this week around Rs. 312 to 314 crore nett. Based on current trends, the Neem Karoli Baba film is heading to wind up its entire theatrical run at the Rs. 350 crore mark or so.

Hanuman Ansh emerged as a Historic blockbuster, with one of the highest ROIs of all time. The movie will keep gaining traction for a couple of weeks, courtesy of its devotional theme and positive word-of-mouth.

The Box Office Collections for Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.35 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 84.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 76.75 cr. Week Seven Rs. 42.75 cr. Week Eight Rs. 27.00 cr. 9th Friday Rs. 2.50 cr. 9th Saturday Rs. 2.00 cr. 9th Sunday Rs. 3.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 308.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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