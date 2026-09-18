Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Historic sixth week beating Dhurandhar by more than three times, Cruising to Rs. 300 Cr

Hanuman Ansh held steady on the last day of its sixth week; in fact, the film saw some growth coming in, collecting Rs. 5.75 crore nett approx. With that, it wrapped its sixth week at over Rs. 76 crore nett. This is not only the biggest sixth week for a Hindi film, which it is, being more than 3 times the previous best of Rs. 22.75 crore nett by Dhurandhar. It is also the biggest sixth week of all time in India, surpassing Rs. 39 crore nett of Kantara.

The cumulative box office collections of the film stand at Rs. 231 crore nett approx. The film finally saw some normalcy in trend over the weekdays, but that was still better than normal. Hanuman Ansh remains on course to reach the Rs. 300 crore nett milestone, being just Rs. 70 crore nett short. If the film sees an average of 50 per cent of weekly drops, it will go through. It can do better. The week-on-week drop for Thursday was under 40 per cent; if the film maintains that, it will reach the triple-century mark rather comfortably.

Either way, the film is a SUPER BLOCKBUSTER and has one of the highest ROI ever in the history of Indian cinema.

The Box Office Collections of Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.45 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.25 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 85.00 cr. 6th Friday Rs. 10.00 cr. 6th Saturday Rs. 18.50 cr. 6th Sunday Rs. 21.00 cr. 6th Monday Rs. 7.75 cr. 6th Tuesday Rs. 7.75 cr. 6th Wednesday Rs. 5.65 cr. 6th Thursday Rs. 5.85 cr. Total Rs. 231.35 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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