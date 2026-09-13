Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Juggernaut rolls on to another weekly increase on 6th Saturday, to hit Rs. 200 Cr today

Hanuman Ansh is a box office juggernaut now that keeps rolling. The film netted a massive Rs. 18.50 crore nett approx on its sixth Saturday. This is the biggest Saturday of the run, surpassing the Rs. 16 crore nett it did last week. This is also the biggest 6th Saturday of all time, almost 3.5x the previous best of Rs. 5.25 crore nett of Dhurandhar.

The cumulative box office collections have now reached Rs. 184 crore nett; the film will top the Rs. 200 crore nett milestone today. The film has now crossed the 1 crore footfall mark and is probably gunning for the 2 crore mark.

Even after being six weeks in release, or more practically the fourth week considering when the film actually started collecting, it's tough to say where it can eventually end up. This is because the trend is still increasing. The first two days of the sixth week are over the first two days of the fifth week. It is very likely that Sunday will also see a weekly increase. After that, Monday will have a holiday boost, so even that should be over the fifth week. That would essentially lock the sixth week to be over the fifth, making it four weekly increases in a row.

From here, if the film were to start following a somewhat normal run, it would cross the Rs. 300 crore nett mark. If it continues the way it is going, Rs. 400 crore nett or perhaps even Rs. 500 crore nett can be done. The letter is probably a bit much, but who knows.

The Box Office Collections for Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.45 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.25 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.50 cr. Week Five Rs. 85.00 cr. 6th Friday Rs. 10.00 cr. 6th Saturday Rs. 18.50 cr. Total Rs. 183.60 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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