Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Neem Karoli Baba film collects Rs 1.10 crore on 10th Monday, nets Rs 319 crore in 67 days

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs. 1.10 crore on its second Monday, registering a 55 per cent drop from the previous day. The drop from the previous Friday is 25 per cent, which is a good hold. The devotional drama took its 4-day theatrical run of Week 10 to Rs. 7.25 crore, bringing the entire running cume to Rs. 318.85 crore nett at the Indian box office.

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Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is heading to close this week around Rs. 10-12 crore, which will take its entire run to Rs. 321 crore or so. It is expected to keep gaining traction in the coming weeks as well.

Based on current trends, Hanuman Ansh is expected to wind up its entire theatrical run around Rs. 330 to 340 crore nett at the Indian box office. The movie emerged as a big blockbuster at the box office.

The Box Office Collections for Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.35 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 84.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 76.75 cr. Week Seven Rs. 42.75 cr. Week Eight Rs. 27.00 cr. Week Nine Rs. 10.25 cr. 10th Friday Rs. 1.50 cr. 10th Saturday Rs. 2.25 cr. 10th Sunday Rs. 2.40 cr. 10th Monday Rs. 1.10 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 318.85 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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