Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Neem Karoli Baba film maintains STRONG hold on 10th Tuesday, nets Rs 320 crore in 68 days

Hanuman Ansh maintained a strong hold at the box office, collecting Rs. 1.15 crore nett on its 10th Tuesday. The devotional drama took its 10th week's cume to Rs. 8.30 crore in five days. It is heading to close this week around Rs. 11 crore or so. That will be better than last week. One of the major reasons why it is performing on par with last week is the lack of new releases this week.

The running cume of Hanuman Ansh reached Rs. 319.80 crore in 68 days of its theatrical run. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the Neem Karoli Baba film is expected to cross the Rs. 325 crore mark in its 11th week. The movie has the potential to net around Rs. 350 crore in its full run; however, a lot will depend on how it holds against the upcoming releases, Prahaar, Nayyi Navelli, Jailer 2 (Hindi), Udta Teer, and others.

Interestingly, Hanuman Ansh also became the only fourth Hindi film ever to gross Rs 1 crore plus for 50 days. Only three other films have done this in the history of Indian cinema previously: Gadar (60 days+), Kantara (56 days), and Dhurandhar (52 days). The movie is expected to cross the record of Dhurandhar and Kantara by the end of its full run.

The Box Office Collections for Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.35 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 84.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 76.75 cr. Week Seven Rs. 42.75 cr. Week Eight Rs. 27.00 cr. Week Nine Rs. 10.25 cr. 10th Friday Rs. 1.50 cr. 10th Saturday Rs. 2.25 cr. 10th Sunday Rs. 2.40 cr. 10th Monday Rs. 1.00 cr. 10th Tuesday Rs. 1.15 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 319.80 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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