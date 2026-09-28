Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Neem Karoli baba film wraps 8th weekend at RECORD Rs 18 crore, on verge of hitting Rs 300 crore milestone

Hanuman Ansh smashed Rs. 8.50 crore on its 8th Sunday, closing its weekend at Rs. 18 crore nett at the Indian box office. That's around a 35 per cent drop from the previous weekend, despite two fresh releases. The devotional drama already bagged the biggest 8th week of all time, and the previous record holder is nowhere close.

The running cume of Hanuman Ansh reached Rs. 292.25 crore nett at the Indian box office. The movie is expected to surpass the Rs. 300 crore milestone by the end of this week alone. It will face Drishyam: The Conclusion from the coming weekend, which might dent its business to some extent. However, the movie has nothing to lose.

Considering its current trends and momentum, the Neem Karoli Baba film has the potential to smash over Rs. 350 crore nett in its full run. However, there will be strong competition from Drishyam 3, which is why Rs. 325 crore nett seems a safe bet so far.

The Box Office Collections for Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.35 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 84.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 76.75 cr. Week Seven Rs. 42.75 cr. 8th Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. 8th Saturday Rs. 6.50 cr. 8th Sunday Rs. 8.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 292.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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