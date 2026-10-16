Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Neem Karoli Baba film wraps Week 10 with All-Time Record, nets Rs 316 crore in 70 days

Hanuman Ansh continued to hold up well at the box office. The Neem Karoli Baba film grabbed yet another all-time record by registering the biggest Week 10 ever. The movie netted over Rs. 4.75 crore in its Week 10. The film was released in a Telugu dub version last week, where it netted around Rs. 4 crore net approx.

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The running cume of Hanuman Ansh now stands at Rs. 316.25 crore nett at the Indian box office, excluding Telugu collections. Based on current trends, the Vishal Chaturvedi film is heading for a finish around Rs. 325 crore or so. That will be a remarkable end for the historic run of Hanuman Ansh.

The movie emerged as a huge blockbuster, with one of the biggest ROIs of all time. The makers have already announced its sequel. Furthermore, several movies with devotional themes are now in production. Let's see how this genre turns out over time.

The Box Office Collections for Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.35 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 84.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 76.75 cr. Week Seven Rs. 42.75 cr. Week Eight Rs. 27.00 cr. Week Nine Rs. 10.25 cr. Week Ten Rs. 4.75 cr. Total Rs. 316.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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