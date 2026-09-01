Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Records 2nd highest 4th Monday of all time, surpassing Dhurandhar 2

Hanuman Ansh did the unthinkable, recording the second-biggest 4th Monday of all time for a Bollywood film at the box office. It surpassed Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Rs. 4.50 crore) but remained behind Dhurandhar (Rs. 10 crore). That's a miraculous feat to achieve, considering how small the film is in terms of budget, scale, or cast.

The movie fetched Rs. 5 crore yesterday, taking the 4th week's cume to Rs. 32.80 crore in four days. The running cume of Hanuman Ansh now stands at Rs. 44.50 crore nett at the Indian box office. It could hit Rs. 50 crore today, or tomorrow at the latest. After that, there is a very good shot at Rs. 100 cr net plus final, and then it can't be just yet said where it could eventually go.

Hanuman Ansh is a SUPER HIT and could go on to be a BLOCKBUSTER if this momentum continues. It is the audience's top priority right now despite big films like Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Toxic playing in cinemas.

Box Office Collections of Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day/Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 90 lakh Week 2 Rs. 45 lakh Week 3 Rs. 10.35 crore 4th Friday Rs. 6.15 crore 4th Saturday Rs. 9.15 crore 4th Sunday Rs. 12.50 crore 4th Monday Rs. 5.00 crore (est.) Total Rs. 44.50 crore nett

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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