Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Records biggest 5th Weekend of all time, enters Rs 100 crore club in 31 days

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs. 47 crore in its 5th weekend, with Rs. 21.50 crore coming on the 5th Sunday. The movie not only recorded the biggest day of its run yesterday but also the biggest 5th weekend of all time, surpassing Dhurandhar's entire 5th week.

The running cume of Hanuman Ansh reached Rs. 117.35 crore nett at the Indian box office. With this sort of extraordinary run, the movie became the only Hindi film with less than Rs. 3 crore budget to enter the Rs. 100 crore nett club in India.

Based on current trends, the movie is marching towards the Rs. 200 crore club. The movie is performing extremely well despite losing screens to Mirzapur. Hanuman Ansh has already emerged as a Huge Blockbuster at the box office. It is now set to release overseas from the coming weekend. It will be interesting to see how it performs internationally.

Box Office Collections of Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day/Week Nett Week 1 Rs. 90 lakh Week 2 Rs. 45 lakh Week 3 Rs. 10.25 crore 4th Friday Rs. 6.25 crore 4th Saturday Rs. 9.25 crore 4th Sunday Rs. 12.00 crore 4th Monday Rs. 5.00 crore 4th Tuesday Rs. 8.00 crore 4th Wednesday Rs. 7.25 crore 4th Thursday Rs. 11.00 crore 5th Friday Rs. 9.50 crore 5th Saturday Rs. 16.00 crore 5th Sunday Rs. 21.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 117.35 crore

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Mirzapur Opening Weekend India Box Office: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal & Divyenndu starrer collects SUPERB Rs 92 crore in 3 days