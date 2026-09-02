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Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Records highest footfalls on 4th Tuesday, crosses Rs 50 crore mark in 26 days

Hanuman Ansh continued to witness better trends than Toxic in Hindi. The devotional drama has the potential to hit over the Rs. 100 crore mark in its full run.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Author
Published on Sep 02, 2026 | 12:50 PM IST | 79K
Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Records highest footfalls on 4th Tuesday, crosses Rs 50 crore mark in 26 days
Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Records highest footfalls on 4th Tuesday, crosses Rs 50 crore mark in 26 days (Credits: Panorama Studios)

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs. 8 crore nett on its 4th Tuesday, registering a 60 per cent spike from the previous day. The spike came due to the discounted ticket fare. Interestingly, the movie recorded the biggest day of its run yesterday in terms of footfalls. Also, the film is now registering higher daily collections than Toxic in Hindi, which itself is a big thing considering its small scale.

The devotional drama took its running cume over the Rs. 50 crore mark so far. The movie is expected to add Rs. 10 crore more to the tally in the next two days, which will bring its cume to Rs. 60 crore or so by the end of its 4th week. 

Hanuman Ansh is a SUPER HIT and could go on to be a BLOCKBUSTER if this momentum continues. It is the audience's top priority right now despite big films like Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Toxic playing in cinemas. It will be interesting to see how the film performs against Mirzapur, which is arriving in cinemas this weekend. If the movie sustains well, it can hit over Rs. 100 crore nett in its full run. 

Box Office Collections of Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows: 

Day/Week  Box Office
   
Week 1 Rs. 90 lakh
Week 2 Rs. 45 lakh
Week 3 Rs. 10.35 crore
   
4th Friday Rs. 6.15 crore 
4th Saturday Rs. 9.15 crore 
4th Sunday Rs. 12.50 crore 
4th Monday Rs. 5.00 crore
4th Tuesday Rs. 8.00 crore  (est.)
   
Total Rs. 52.50 crore nett

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates. 

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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