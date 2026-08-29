Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Records HUGE 228 per cent growth on 4th Friday, nears Rs 20 crore mark

Hanuman Ansh recorded its biggest day of the run on the Raksha Bandhan holiday, collecting Rs. 6.25 crore nett. That's a whopping 228 per cent growth from the previous day. The running cume of the devotional drama reached Rs. 17.70 crore nett at the Indian box office.

The movie is likely to record a phenomenal hold on Saturday and Sunday as well, which will take its total cume to Rs. 25 crore or so by the end of the 4th weekend. With this sort of impressive run, the movie has emerged as a Clean Hit venture. It witnessed a miraculous turnaround in its Week 3 after being on its deathbed in the first two weeks.

For the unversed, Hanuman Ansh opened to just around Rs. 10 lakh nett and closed its first week with a decent Rs. 90 lakh or so, but that was a blip on the radar. The collections dropped in the second week with Independence Day releases taking the showcasing but the film made a comeback in the third week in a big way, earning over Rs. 10 crore nett. And now it is stronger than ever.

Box Office Collections of Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day/Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 85 lakh Week 2 Rs. 45 lakh 3rd Friday Rs. 10 lakh 3rd Saturday Rs. 90 lakh 3rd Sunday Rs. 2.25 crore 3rd Monday Rs. 1.15 crore 3rd Tuesday Rs. 2.35 crore 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.50 crore 3rd Thursday Rs. 1.90 crore 4th Friday Rs. 6.25 crore (est.) Total Rs. 17.70 crore

With the sort of momentum the film is carrying, it's tough to say where it can go. It is always tough with these kinds of films.

These are the kind of runs where one simply sits back and watches a phenomenon unfold. They used to be an extreme rarity, but we just had Mahavatar Narsimha and Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate last year, and now this. Later this year, we have Ramayana releasing, and with that film we could see a box office phenomenon akin to Hanuman Ansh and Mahavatar Narsimha, but on steroids.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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