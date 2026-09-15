Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Sees first signs of stabilisation on 6th Monday, Cume Rs. 212 Cr

Hanuman Ansh had its first normal drop in weeks on its 6th Monday, collecting Rs. 7.75 crore nett approx. That marks a drop of 25 per cent from Friday and a week-on-week drop of 20 per cent. While this is still better than a normal drop, that is due to the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday. The hold was stronger in Maharashtra and South India, while Northern circuits, except Uttar Pradesh, saw a drop. Uttar Pradesh has been an outperformer since the very beginning for the film.

The running total for the film stands at Rs. 212 crore nett approx. The film should hold well today owing to discount day and some holiday spillover in Maharashtra and South India. There should be a noticeable drop on Wednesday if the film starts following a somewhat normal trajectory from here on. Until now, the film has been on a ramp, seeing an increase in weekly business. The sixth weekend was also higher than the fifth, but on Sunday, it felt like the business may start to stabilise now, and that seems to have happened on Monday.

The sixth week should earn around Rs. 75 crore nett, taking it to Rs. 230 crore nett by Thursday. From there, the film could get to Rs. 300 crore nett in its lifetime. The film is a SUPER BLOCKBUSTER, having one of the highest, if not the highest, ROI of Indian cinema, from a Rs. 3 crore cost to potentially Rs. 150-200 crore recoveries.

The Box Office Collections of Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.45 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.25 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 85.00 cr. 6th Friday Rs. 10.00 cr. 6th Saturday Rs. 18.50 cr. 6th Sunday Rs. 21.00 cr. 6th Monday Rs. 7.75 cr. Total Rs. 212.10 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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