Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Tops Rs. 200 Cr milestone, Demolish the sixth week record in just 3 days

Hanuman Ansh had a phenomenal sixth weekend at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 49.50 crore nett approx. To provide some context on how big this number is, the record for the biggest sixth week at the all-India level belonged to Kantara at Rs. 37 crore nett. Hanuman Ansh demolished that IN JUST 3 DAYS. The film probably could have added another crore or two had business not been affected in Maharashtra and neighbouring regions due to the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

This is also the biggest weekend of the run so far, overtaking the Rs. 46.50 crore nett it did in the fifth week. Yesterday, which was day thirty-eight in release, also emerged as the biggest single day of the run. The cumulative box office collection has now crossed the Rs. 200 crore nett mark, reaching Rs. 205 crore nett approx.

While the collections this weekend were higher than last weekend, there does appear to be some stabilisation in business based on occupancies. Last Sunday, the film had occupancy rate of 70-75 per cent vs yesterday being around 50 per cent. The high occupancy would typically mean business spilling over to subsequent days, which is what drives the increasing trend. Now that occupancies have eased a little, the film could see more normal day-to-day drops in the coming days. The hold over the next two days should remain strong due to the holiday, while Wednesday could provide the first real indication of stabilisation. How the film performs then should also offer a clearer idea of its eventual lifetime total, which at this point looks set to finish north of Rs. 300 crore nett.

The Box Office Collections of Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.45 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.25 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.50 cr. Week Five Rs. 85.00 cr. 6th Friday Rs. 10.00 cr. 6th Saturday Rs. 18.50 cr. 6th Sunday Rs. 21.00 cr. Total Rs. 204.60 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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