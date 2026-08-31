Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Wraps 4th Weekend at whopping Rs 27 crore, cume hits Rs 39 crore in 24 days

Hanuman Ansh continues to witness its dream run at the box office. The movie recorded another massive day on the 4th Sunday, clocking a double-digit figure for the first time in its run. It added Rs. 12 crore to the tally, closing its 4th weekend at Rs. 27.30 crore, a miraculous 740 per cent growth from its previous weekend. The running cume of Hanuman Ansh reached Rs. 39 crore nett.

Looking at its trends, it is expected to begin recording higher single-day figures than Toxic in Hindi very soon. The movie has already shortened the gap between their daily Hindi collections. For the record, the Yash starrer collected a mere Rs. 12.50 crore yesterday in Hindi, only 5 per cent higher than what Hanuman Ansh minted. That's how word-of-mouth plays its game at the box office.

With the sort of momentum the film is carrying, it's tough to say where it can go. Hanuman Ansh has already emerged as a Clean Hit venture. The way it is performing now, it can even grab a Blockbuster verdict by the end of its theatrical run.

Box Office Collections of Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day/Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 90 lakh Week 2 Rs. 45 lakh Week 3 Rs. 10.35 crore 4th Friday Rs. 6.15 crore 4th Saturday Rs. 9.15 crore 4th Sunday Rs. 12.00 crore (est.) Total Rs. 39.00 crore nett

These are the kind of runs where one simply sits back and watches a phenomenon unfold. They used to be an extreme rarity, but we just had Mahavatar Narsimha and Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate last year, and now this.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Toxic (Hindi) Opening Weekend Box Office: Yash starrer collects Rs 113.50 crore in 5 days, All eyes on Monday hold