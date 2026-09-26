Hanuman Ansh Box Office: Devotional drama collects Rs 3 crore on 8th Friday, on track to Rs 300 crore mark

Hanuman Ansh continues to perform well at the box office. The devotional drama, based on Neem Karoli Baba, smashed another Rs. 3 crore on its 8th Friday, taking the total cume to Rs. 277.25 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Written, directed, and co-produced by Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi , Hanuman Ansh is heading swiftly towards the Rs. 300 crore club. The movie has already emerged as a Historic blockbuster with one of the biggest ROIs of all time.

It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go after the Rs. 300 crore milestone. A lot will depend on its holds against Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion, which is expected to be the next big thing at the box office.

The Box Office Collections for Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.35 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 84.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 76.75 cr. 7th Friday Rs. 5.00 cr. 7th Saturday Rs. 9.50 cr. 7th Sunday Rs. 13.25 cr. 7th Monday Rs. 3.75 cr. 7th Tuesday Rs. 4.75 cr. 7th Wednesday Rs. 3.50 cr. 7th Thursday Rs. 3.00 cr. 8th Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 277.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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