Hanuman Ansh Box Office Early Estimates: Takes first all-time record on 5th Friday surpassing Dhurandhar, Poised to be a Blockbuster

The box office miracle that is Hanuman Ansh continues its extraordinary run, with the film beginning its fifth week on a record-breaking note. The film is looking to collect Rs. 12 crore nett approx today, which will comfortably surpass Dhurandhar's Rs. 8 crore nett to deliver the biggest fifth Friday of all time.

This is the first daily collections record for the film. The film missed the record yesterday for the 4th Thursday as Dhurandhar was boosted by the New Year’s Day holiday but got the deed done today. There likely will be many more to come, as the film is quite a bit ahead of Dhurandhar, which holds most of those records, and the trend has only been getting better.

The cumulative box office collections for the film after today will be Rs. 82 crore nett approx. Normally, one would expect muted growth over the weekend given today is a holiday, but the advances for tomorrow are significantly higher than Friday, so there will likely be growth coming in, and it is possible that the film hits the Rs. 100 crore nett mark tomorrow. Even if it misses, that will be by a crore or two, and it should get there on Sunday for sure.

The fifth weekend could go for Rs. 45-50 crore nett which will already be the record for the fifth week, surpassing Rs. 44.75 crore nett of Dhurandhar. It was just nine months ago that Dhurandhar took the record, and it was in such a manner that one would assume that this record would stand for a while, as it was 60 per cent over the previous best. However, now Hanuman Ansh may take down that record within the first three days of the week, and it could once again beat Dhurandhar by a similar margin of 50-60 per cent.

This also makes reaching Rs. 200 crore nett very feasible target, but nothing can be said with certainty as one doesn’t know how long this extraordinary momentum can sustain. Either way, the film is now poised to be a BLOCKBUSTER; the confirmation should come over the weekend or Monday.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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