Hanuman Ansh continues to run riot at the Box Office; Creates record with Rs 9.50 crore on 7th Saturday

Hanuman Ansh continues its remarkable theatrical run as the film recorded approximately Rs 9.50 crore nett on its 7th Saturday at the Indian box office. The devotional drama has maintained its strong momentum, with Saturday’s collection further adding to its impressive performance.

The film had collected around Rs 5 crore nett on its 7th Friday. With such strong numbers, Hanuman Ansh continues to strengthen its position as a historic blockbuster.

The film’s exceptional hold is expected to further boost its cumulative collections, which stand at around Rs 245 crore nett. With the current momentum, Hanuman Ansh remains on course for a final collection of around Rs 300 crore nett.

The Box Office Collections of Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.45 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.25 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 85.00 cr. Week Six Rs. 76.50 cr. 7th Friday Rs. 5 cr. 7th Saturday Rs. 9.50 cr. Total Rs. 245.85 cr.

About Hanuman Ansh

Hanuman Ansh is a biographical devotional drama directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film follows a grieving young boy’s journey to find God after the demise of his mother, eventually transforming into the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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