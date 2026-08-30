Hanuman Ansh Day 23 Box Office: Devotional drama continues its MAGICAL performance against Toxic, nets Rs 27 crore in 23 days

Hanuman Ansh is in a riot now. The devotional drama, based on Neem Karoli Baba, smashed its biggest day of the run on Day 23, collecting Rs. 9.50 crore. That's a huge 60 per cent spike from an already solid previous day of Rs. 6 crore. This took its two-day cume of the 4th week to Rs. 15.50 crore, which is nothing but surreal considering how it struggled in the first two weeks.

Advertisement

The movie is expected to record another spike on Sunday and close its 4th weekend at around Rs. 25 crore, which will take its running total to Rs. 37 crore or so at the Indian box office. What's crazy is that Hanuman Ansh is slowly bridging the gap with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in terms of daily collections. On Saturday, Toxic collected Rs. 13.50 crore, just 30 per cent higher than Hanuman Ansh.

Seeing the trend, it can be said that the devotional drama will soon start recording higher daily collections in Hindi, despite being a very small film. That's how word-of-mouth plays its game at the box office.

For the unversed, Hanuman Ansh opened to just around Rs. 10 lakh nett and closed its first week with a decent Rs. 90 lakh or so, but that was a blip on the radar. The collections dropped in the second week with Independence Day releases taking the showcasing but the film made a comeback in the third week in a big way, earning over Rs. 10 crore nett. And now it is stronger than ever.

Advertisement

Box Office Collections of Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day/Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 85 lakh Week 2 Rs. 45 lakh 3rd Friday Rs. 10 lakh 3rd Saturday Rs. 90 lakh 3rd Sunday Rs. 2.25 crore 3rd Monday Rs. 1.15 crore 3rd Tuesday Rs. 2.35 crore 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.50 crore 3rd Thursday Rs. 1.90 crore 4th Friday Rs. 6.00 crore 4th Saturday Rs. 9.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 26.95 crore nett

With the sort of momentum the film is carrying, it's tough to say where it can go. It is always tough with these kinds of films. The movie has already emerged as a Clean Hit venture. The way it is performing now, it can even grab a Blockbuster verdict by the end of its theatrical run.

These are the kind of runs where one simply sits back and watches a phenomenon unfold. They used to be an extreme rarity, but we just had Mahavatar Narsimha and Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate last year, and now this.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Advertisement

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Toxic (Hindi) Box Office: Yash and Kiara Advani starrer continues downward trajectory, enters Rs 100 crore nett club in 3 days