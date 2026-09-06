Hanuman Ansh Day 30 Box Office Collections: Continues miraculous run with Rs 16 crore 5th Saturday, on verge of entering Rs 100 crore club

Hanuman Ansh continues to record its miraculous run at the box office. The devotional drama recorded its biggest day of the run on 5th Saturday, collecting Rs. 16 crore nett. That comfortably surpasses the Rs. 12 crore nett it collected last Sunday, and that isn’t all… The film is racking up OUTSTANDING advances for Sunday. That said, the movie has the potential to record a solid Rs. 20 crore day today.

The running cume of Hanuman Ansh reached Rs. 95.85 crore in its 30 days of theatrical run. The movie is getting stronger as the days pass. It will close this weekend around Rs. 40 to 50 crore, which will take its entire cume to Rs. 115 crore or so by EOD today. With this sort of extraordinary run, the movie turned out to be a blockbuster, and at the rate it is going, a SUPER BLOCKBUSTER verdict looks inevitable.

It was expected to see some drops with the arrival of Mirzapur in cinemas; however, Hanuman Ansh proved to be a strong competitor for the new release. Going by the present trends, the movie has a huge chance of even taking over the Rs. 200 crore nett mark by the end of its theatrical run.

Box Office Collections of Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day/Week Nett Week 1 Rs. 90 lakh Week 2 Rs. 45 lakh Week 3 Rs. 10.25 crore 4th Friday Rs. 6.25 crore 4th Saturday Rs. 9.25 crore 4th Sunday Rs. 12.00 crore 4th Monday Rs. 5.00 crore 4th Tuesday Rs. 8.00 crore 4th Wednesday Rs. 7.25 crore 4th Thursday Rs. 11.00 crore 5th Friday Rs. 9.50 crore 5th Saturday Rs. 16.00 crore (est.) Total Rs. 95.85 crore

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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