Box Office: Hanuman Ansh emerge as a HIT, Recording biggest day of run on 4th Friday at Rs. 5 Cr plus

Hanuman Ansh has emerged as a HIT film, with the film recording its biggest day yet on its fourth Friday. At the end of evening shows, the film has already crossed Rs. 4 crore nett today and is expected to finish the day close to Rs. 6 crore nett. That will take its running total beyond Rs. 17 crore nett, and by the end of the weekend, it could be sitting at Rs. 25 crore nett or even pushing towards Rs. 30 crore nett. And that seals the deal for the film.

Advertisement

Hanuman Ansh is the sixth HIT Hindi film of the year after Border 2, Dhurandhar 2, Bhooth Bangla, Dhamaal 4 and Awarapan 2. All of the films had a franchise value going for them, while Bhooth Bangla wasn’t actually a franchise film; it was a quasi-Bhool Bhulaiyaa film. The driving factor here for the film is that it is a biopic of a Hindu baba who had a strong following. What helps is the fact that the film is said to be well made, so that’s just an added bonus. One would have assumed that the business would be lopsided towards the Delhi-UP region, which was the case initially, but now it's doing well across Hindi circuits, with Maharashtra and Gujarat putting up strong numbers as well.

Released on 7th August, the film opened to just around Rs. 10 lakh nett and closed its first week with a decent Rs. 90 lakh or so, but that was a blip on the radar. The collections dropped in the second week with Independence Day releases taking the showcasing but the film made a comeback in the third week in a big way, earning over Rs. 10 crore nett. And now it is stronger than ever, with a huge Rs. 5 crore nett plus today. With the sort of momentum the film is carrying, it's tough to say where it can go. It is always tough with these kinds of films. Today is Raksha Bandhan, so that might be a big catalyst, but the advances for tomorrow are looking stronger, so perhaps it will grow more. Then you have Janmashtami next week, which again could be a big day.

Advertisement

These are the kind of runs where one simply sits back and watches a phenomenon unfold. They used to be an extreme rarity, but we just had Mahavatar Narsimha last year and now this. I am not complaining. More. Later this year, we have Ramayana releasing, and with that film we could see a box office phenomenon akin to Hanuman Ansh and Mahavatar Narsimha, but on steroids.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Advertisement

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Toxic Box Office Collections: Yash starrer slips on Thursday, Gross Rs. 153 Cr in India in 2 days