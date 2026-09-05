Hanuman Ansh emerges BLOCKBUSTER, registers biggest day of run on Day 30th with Rs. 15 Cr plus

Hanuman Ansh refuses to stop surprising at the box office. The film has now emerged as a BLOCKBUSTER, and at the rate it is going, a SUPER BLOCKBUSTER verdict looks inevitable. Going strictly by the traditional return-on-investment (ROI) model, the film would already qualify as an ALL-TIME SUPER DUPER BLOCKBUSTER. However, ROI wasn’t a perfect system, as it tends to favour small films and make it harder for bigger films, which had higher costs. The best way is to judge things by box office performance and also by absolute returns & not just relative.

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Speaking of box office, on its 5th Saturday (Day 30), the film is set to record the biggest single day of its entire run, with collections expected to exceed Rs. 15 crore nett. That comfortably surpasses the Rs. 12 crore nett it collected last Sunday, and that isn’t all… The film is racking up OUTSTANDING advances for tomorrow and could very well be over Rs. 10 crore nett by the end of the day today. To put that into perspective, the advance for Friday was under Rs. 3 crore nett, while Saturday closed at just over Rs. 5 crore nett. This points to another jump in business tomorrow, with Sunday collections having a real chance of touching the Rs. 20 crore nett mark.

The cumulative box office collections after today will be around Rs. 95 crore nett. The film will cross the Rs. 100 crore nett mark tomorrow, likely reaching Rs. 115 crore nett. The fifth weekend itself is heading towards an extraordinary Rs. 45 crore nett, enough to shatter the existing fifth-week record in just three days.

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Considering the trend so far, reaching Rs. 200 crore nett should be easy enough. Dhurandhar added Rs. 58 crore nett after a Rs. 30 crore nett 5th weekend. A similar trend here should take it over Rs. 200 crore nett; Hanuman Ansh is doing better, much better. That said, it is still a little early to take it for granted. The film would still need around Rs. 85 crore nett after this weekend. You never know when the business stabilises to normalcy with a couple of drops.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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