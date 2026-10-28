Hanuman Ansh Final Worldwide Box Office Collections: Neem Karoli Baba film heads to close historic run at Rs 439 crore globally

Hanuman Ansh has almost exhausted its historical box office run. The movie collected nearly Rs. 2 crore last week, recording the fifth-biggest Week 11 of all time. This came after the movie created all-time records consecutively from Week 5 to Week 10. The devotional drama netted Rs. 50 lakh in the first four days of Week 12, bringing the total cume to Rs. 317.90 crore nett in 81 days. It is expected to close this week at Rs 1 crore or so, and then will march towards its final target.

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film is likely to continue its run till Diwali and then is expected to retain some centres to 100 days and beyond. Based on current trends, Hanuman Ansh is marching to close its entire run around Rs. 319 to 320 crore nett at the Hindi box office.

The Box Office Collections for Hanuman Ansh in Hindi are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.35 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.00 cr. Week Five Rs. 83.80 cr. Week Six Rs. 77.00 cr. Week Seven Rs. 43.00 cr. Week Eight Rs. 27.25 cr. Week Nine Rs. 10.20 cr. Week Ten Rs. 4.50 cr. Week Eleven Rs. 1.90 cr. Week Twelve Rs. 0.50 cr. (4 days) Total Rs. 317.90 cr.

(Rs. 319.50 cr final exp.)

Besides its remarkable Hindi collections, Hanuman Ansh also found some audience in the Telugu markets. It fetched around Rs. 4 crore from its Telugu version, which was released a few weeks back.

The Neem Karoli Baba film did a fantastic business in foreign markets too. Internationally, the movie raked in over USD 5.4 million i.e., Rs. 51 crore gross. All in all, the movie is heading to close its worldwide theatrical run at Rs. 439 crore gross. That's a miraculous figure for a film that started its box office journey with just Rs. 8 lakh on Day 1.

Hanuman Ansh emerged as one of the most profitable films of Indian cinema ever. A sequel to the devotional drama is already in the works.

Area-wise box office collections of Hanuman Ansh are as follows:

Area Box Office Hindi Rs. 384 crore (Rs. 319.50 cr nett) Telugu Rs. 4 crore (Rs. 3.50 cr nett) India Rs. 388 crore (Rs. 3.23 cr nett) Overseas Rs. 51 crore (USD 5.4 million) WORLDWIDE Rs. 439 crore gross

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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