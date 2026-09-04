Hanuman Ansh Week 4 Box Office Collections: Neem Karoli Baba film continues EXTRAORDINARY run, nets Rs 70 crore in 28 days

Hanuman Ansh recorded another extraordinary day at the Indian box office on its 4th Thursday, collecting Rs. 11 crore nett approx. That's an over 50 per cent spike from the previous day, which itself was significantly higher than Monday. The movie wrapped its 4th week at a whopping Rs. 58.75 crore, registering nearly 5x times what it earned in the first three weeks. The running cume of Hanuman Ansh reached Rs. 70.45 crore nett at the Indian box office in its 28 days of theatrical run.

Hanuman Ansh ranks as the second-highest 4th Thursday grosser of all time; in fact, it would have been the highest ever, but Dhurandhar had the benefit of the New Year's Day holiday, which put it ahead. Going ahead, the film could start beating Dhurandhar for the daily records, starting with the 5th Friday.

It still can’t be said where the film could eventually go, but at the very least it will cross the Rs. 100 crore nett mark. Beyond that, it could get to Rs. 150 crore nett; who knows, even Rs. 200 crore nett could be done. The film may have initially drawn audiences through the followers of the baba whose life inspired the story, but the strong word of mouth seems to have expanded its appeal beyond that core audience. Whatever the driving factor, watching this box office phenomenon unfold has been fun.

Hanuman Ansh is a SUPER HIT film, and if it continues on its current trajectory, it could earn the BLOCKBUSTER tag, but there is still work to do.

Box Office Collections of Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day/Week Nett Week 1 Rs. 90 lakh Week 2 Rs. 45 lakh Week 3 Rs. 10.25 crore 4th Friday Rs. 6.25 crore 4th Saturday Rs. 9.25 crore 4th Sunday Rs. 12.00 crore 4th Monday Rs. 5.00 crore 4th Tuesday Rs. 8.00 crore 4th Wednesday Rs. 7.25 crore 4th Thursday Rs. 11.00 crore Total Rs. 70.45 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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