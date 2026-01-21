Happy Patel Box Office Collections: Aamir Khan’s production venture SURRENDERS, nets Rs. 4.50 crore in 5 days

Aamir Khan Productions’ latest venture, Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos, couldn't impress the audience, which is reflected in its disastrous box office performance. After crashing on Monday, the movie hit another low on Tuesday, when it collected Rs. 30 lakh at the Indian box office.



Usually, movies see a spike or remain flat on Tuesdays, since ticket prices get slashed to affordable rates. Even then, Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos didn't show any signs of growth, which means, the movie is now taking its last few breaths.



Based on the current trends, the Vir Das starrer spy comedy drama will walk out of the cinemas in its first week itself. Currently standing at Rs. 4.45 crore, the movie is expected to wind its entire theatrical run around Rs. 6-7 crore.



Though producer Aamir Khan's creative approach helped the movie in marketing, the actual promotional assets from the film failed to create any buzz among the audience. Moreover, the movie sealed its fate when it opened to average word-of-mouth.



Day-wise box office collection of Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos

DAY BOX OFFICE 1 Rs. 1.10 crore 2 Rs. 1.25 crore 3 Rs. 1.40 crore 4 Rs. 0.40 crore 5 Rs. 0.30 crore Total Rs. 4.45 cr net



For the unversed, Happy Patel is a spy comedy drama. The movie stars stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das in the lead role. The supporting cast includes Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, and others. The movie has two surprises- Imran Khan and Aamir Khan in special appearances.



Disclaimer: The box office numbers are compiled from various sources and our research. The numbers can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

