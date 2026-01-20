Happy Patel Box Office Collections: Vir Das starrer CRASHES on first Monday, collects Rs 40 lakh

Aamir Khan Productions’ latest venture, Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos, failed to entertain the audience. The movie starring Vir Das in the lead role not only opened on a low note but also recorded disappointing box office trends. Released on January 16, the spy comedy drama could collect just Rs. 40 lakh on its first Monday, bringing the total 4-day cume to Rs. 4.15 crore net at the Indian box office.

The movie registered a drop of 70 percent on Monday over Sunday and a 60 percent dip over the opening day. That said, the movie is set to walk out of the cinemas in its opening week itself, turning out to be a big flop for the makers. Based on the current trends, Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos is expected to wind up its entire run around Rs. 6 to 8 crore net in India.

Though producer Aamir Khan's creative approach helped the movie in marketing, the actual promotional assets from the film couldn't ignite the spark among the audience. The average word-of-mouth sealed its fate on the opening day itself. Had the movie met with a positive reception, its box office performance would have been a bit better.

Day-wise box office collection of Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos-

DAY BOX OFFICE 1 Rs. 1.10 crore 2 Rs. 1.25 crore 3 Rs. 1.40 crore 4 Rs. 0.40 crore Total Rs. 4.15 crore net

For the unversed, Happy Patel is a spy comedy drama. The movie stars stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das in the lead role. The supporting cast includes Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, and others. The movie has two surprises- Imran Khan and Aamir Khan in special appearances.

