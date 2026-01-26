Happy Patel Box Office Collections: Vir Das starrer faces wrath of Border 2, adds mere Rs 35 lakh to tally

Aamir Khan Productions’ latest venture, Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos, continues to struggle at the box office. The spy comedy drama, directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri, could add just Rs. 35 lakh to the tally in its second weekend, while facing Sunny Deol's Border 2.

The running cume of Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos has reached Rs. 5.15 crore net at the Indian box office. Based on the current trends, the movie is expected to make a sum of Rs. 50 lakh in its second week. The box office trends of Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos clearly signifies that the audience has outrightly rejected it. Had the movie opened to positive word-of-mouth, things would have been a bit different. The Vir Das starrer is heading for a disastrous end at around Rs. 5.50 crore net at the Indian box office.

It will be interesting to see how the movie performs on digital platforms now. The movie is expected to find its digital home on Aamir Khan's YouTube channel like Sitaare Zameen Par. However, there is no confirmation on the same.

Day-wise box office collection of Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos:

Day Box Office Week 1 Rs. 4.80 crore 2nd Weekend Rs. 0.35 crore Total Rs. 5.15 crore net

For the unversed, Happy Patel is a spy comedy drama. The movie stars stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das in the lead role. The supporting cast includes Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, and others. The movie has two surprises- Imran Khan and Aamir Khan in special appearances.

