Happy Patel Box Office Collections: Vir Das starrer wraps its opening week on a disappointing note, nets just Rs 4.80 crore in 7 days

Aamir Khan Productions’ latest venture, Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos, wrapped its first week of theatrical run on a disappointing note, becoming a big flop at the box office. The movie could make a sum of mere Rs. 4.80 crore in its first 7 days of run, with Rs. 15 lakh coming on Day 7.

The downward trajectory of Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos clearly signifies that the audience has outrightly rejected it. Had the movie opened to positive word-of-mouth, things would have been a bit different. And now, the spy comedy drama is all set to face Border 2 in cinemas, it won't be able to survive.

Based on the current trends, Aamir Khan’s production venture is expected to wind its entire theatrical run on a poor total of just Rs. 5-5.25 crore net at the Indian box office. Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos failed to impress the audience in cinemas. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs on digital platforms now. The movie is expected to find its digital home on Aamir Khan's YouTube channel like Sitaare Zameen Par. However, there is no confirmation on the same.

Day-wise box office collection of Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos:



DAY BOX OFFICE 1 Rs. 1.10 crore 2 Rs. 1.25 crore 3 Rs. 1.40 crore 4 Rs. 0.40 crore 5 Rs. 0.30 crore 6 Rs. 0.20 crore 7 Rs. 0.15 crore Total Rs. 4.80 cr net

For the unversed, Happy Patel is a spy comedy drama. The movie stars stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das in the lead role. The supporting cast includes Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, and others. The movie has two surprises- Imran Khan and Aamir Khan in special appearances.

Disclaimer: The box office numbers are compiled from various sources and our research. The numbers can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

