Happy Patel Day 1 Box Office Collections: Vir Das starrer comedy film debuts with Rs. 1.25 crore

Aamir Khan's latest production venture, Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos, kicked off its box office journey on a low note. The dark comedy, jointly directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri, debuted with just Rs. 1.25 crore at the Indian box office, as per estimates.

The fate of Happy Patel relies on how it holds up from here on. The initial word-of-mouth seems quite average, which would have an impact on its box office run. Had the movie opened to a superb response among the audience, the A-rated dark comedy would have some hopes at the box office. The movie should aim for a good growth over the weekend, and then a strong hold on the weekdays to put up a respectable total by the end of its theatrical run.

Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Happy Patel released in cinemas with a decent buzz on the internet. Though Aamir Khan's creative approach helped the movie in marketing, the actual promotional assets from the film couldn't ignite the spark among the audience. Moreover, the movie is clashing with two other comedy films- Rahu Ketu and One Two Cha Cha Chaa.

All three titles have one free week to record any sort of run, as Sunny Deol’s Border 2 is all set to grab most of the screens from the next weekend, which will eventually push them towards their theatrical ends.

Box office collection of Happy Patel:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 1.25 crore TOTAL Rs 1.25 crore

For the unversed, Happy Patel stars Vir Das in the lead role. Imran Khan and Aamir Khan made special appearances in the film. The supporting cast also includes Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, and others.

Disclaimer: The box office numbers are compiled from various sources and our research. The numbers can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

