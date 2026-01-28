Happy Patel Lifetime Box Office: Vir Das starrer emerges a DISASTER with closing of Rs 5.25 crore in India

Happy Patel, starring Vir Das in the lead role, has almost exhausted its theatrical run. The spy comedy drama hasn't done anything this week. Opened with Rs. 1.10 crore, Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos collected Rs. 4.80 crore in its first week. It further clashed with Sunny Deol's Border 2 in the second week, which pushed it almost out of the cinemas.

Estimates suggest that the movie will wrap its second week tomorrow, adding Rs. 50 lakh to the tally. That will also mark its closure at the Indian box office. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos couldn't impress the audience much. Had the movie met with positive reception, the movie could have performed a bit better.

The Vir Das starrer turned out to be a disastrous venture at the box office. All eyes are now on its digital debut. It will be interesting to see whether the movie can find love and appreciation upon its digital release. The movie is expected to find its digital home on Aamir Khan's YouTube channel like Sitaare Zameen Par. However, there is no confirmation on the same.

Day-wise box office collection of Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos-

Day Box Office Week 1 Rs. 4.80 crore 2nd Week Rs. 0.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 5.30 crore net

For the unversed, Happy Patel is a spy comedy drama. Besides Vir Das, the movie also stars Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, and others. The movie has two surprises- Imran Khan and Aamir Khan in special appearances.

