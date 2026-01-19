Happy Patel Opening Weekend Box Office Collections: Vir Das starrer shows no signs of growth, collects Rs 4 crore in 3 days

Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos starring Vir Das in the lead role, recorded a low opening weekend. Released on January 16, the spy comedy drama could make a sum of a mere Rs. 3.95 crore in its first three days, with Rs. 1.35 crore coming on Day 3. The movie should have remained flat, if not a spike on Sunday. But, Happy Patel recorded a drop, which means, the movie has sealed its fate at the box office in the weekend itself.

Though producer Aamir Khan's creative approach helped the movie in marketing, the actual promotional assets from the film couldn't ignite the spark among the audience. Furthermore, the movie met with average word-of-mouth, which is why Happy Patel couldn't show any signs of growth over the weekend. Had the movie met with a positive reception, its box office performance would have been a bit better.

Jointly directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri, Happy Patel should aim for a strong hold on the weekdays in order to reach a respectable figure, which currently seems very unlikely. The movie is expected to wind its entire run under the Rs. 10 crore net mark in India, which will be a big disappointment for the Aamir Khan Productions’ venture.

Day-wise box office collection of Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos-

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 1.20 crore 2 Rs. 1.40 crore 3 Rs. 1.35 crore Total Rs. 3.95 crore net

For those who are unaware, Happy Patel is a spy comedy drama. The movie stars stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das in the lead role. The supporting cast includes Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, and others. The movie has two surprises- Imran Khan and Aamir Khan in special appearances.

