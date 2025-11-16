HAQ 2nd Saturday Box Office: Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam's courtroom drama nets Rs 1.10 crore on 2nd Saturday, aims for another jump on Sunday

HAQ, collected Rs. 1.10 crore on the 2nd Saturday after slipping to Rs. 60 lakh on Friday. The spike from Friday is around 45 percent, which is a good sign. The movie needs to maintain the momentum on Sunday as well and close its second weekend somewhere around Rs. 3.50 crore. Currently, it stands at Rs. 15.15 crore net, the movie is expected to take its cume to Rs. 16.50 crore to Rs. 16.80 crore by the end of the day.

So far, the box office trends are below par, considering the positive talk around the movie. It needs a miraculous run in the coming two weeks in order to secure a favourable box office verdict. HAQ is facing Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2, which itself is underperforming. The Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer needed a better marketing and promotional asset to get a good initial, but the makers failed. It will be interesting to see whether the movie can pick up in the coming days and put up a healthy total.

The legal drama will face a new release, 120 Bahadur, next weekend. If it manages to hold decently, it should escalate its lifetime theatrical target to Rs. 25 crore net mark in India. For the unversed, the movie is helmed by Suparn Varma of The Family Man Season 2 and Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai fame. It is inspired by the landmark Shah Bano vs Ahmad Khan case, which shook the country in 1985.

Box office collection of HAQ in India:

Day Net India Box Office 1 Rs. 1.80 crore 2 Rs. 3.25 crore 3 Rs. 3.75 crore 4 Rs. 1.10 crore 5 Rs. 1.50 crore 6 Rs. 1.05 crore 7 Rs. 1.00 crore 8 Rs. 0.60 crore (est.) 9 Rs. 1.10 crore (est.) Total Rs. 15.15 crore

