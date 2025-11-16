Haq 2nd Weekend Box Office: Yami Gautam & Emraan Hashmi film clocks Rs 16 crore in 10 days; Aims at Rs 20 crore finish

Haq is targeting an estimated Rs. 1.30 crore on its second Sunday, witnessing a jump of roughly 20 per cent over Saturday. The movie wrapped its second weekend with Rs. 3 crore, bringing its running cume to Rs. 16.45 crore net at the domestic box office in 10 days of theatrical run. The drop from the opening weekend is a massive 65 per cent. For the record, the movie opened with Rs. 1.80 crore and made a sum of Rs. 8.80 crore in the opening weekend and wrapped its first week at roughly Rs. 13.50 crore.

Starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles, Haq received a positive reception from the audience and the critics, but it still couldn't gain the much-needed traction. The courtroom drama majorly suffered from a low start and then below-par box office trends. Depending on how the movie is performing, Haq is heading for a disappointing end at the box office.

Don't be surprised if the movie crumbles under the Rs. 20 crore mark, as the trends suggest. The Suparn Varma directorial needs a miraculous jump in the coming days to escalate its lifetime target to somewhere around the Rs. 25 crore mark.

Box office collection of HAQ in India:

Day Net India Box Office 1 Rs. 1.80 crore 2 Rs. 3.25 crore 3 Rs. 3.75 crore 4 Rs. 1.10 crore 5 Rs. 1.50 crore 6 Rs. 1.05 crore 7 Rs. 1.00 crore 8 Rs. 0.60 crore (est.) 9 Rs. 1.10 crore (est.) Total Rs. 15.15 crore

For the unversed, Haq is inspired by the landmark Shah Bano vs Ahmad Khan case, which shook the country in 1985. It marks the second film in Suparn Varma's legal drama trilogy, with Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai being the first.

