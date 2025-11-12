HAQ Box Office 1st Tuesday: Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam-led film records nominal spike, Nets Rs. 1.40 crore

HAQ is estimated to net around Rs. 1.40 crore on its first Tuesday, registering a nominal jump of roughly 30 per cent over its Monday. The spike is concerning, as it occurred when ticket prices were slashed to just Rs. 99 across the theatrical chains today, on the occasion of Blockbuster Tuesday. The movie should have surpassed its opening day figure today, if not more, considering the positive reception it is receiving from the audience and critics.

The total cumulative of HAQ has reached Rs. 11.35 crore net at the domestic box office. Headlined by Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, the movie is likely to wrap its opening week around Rs. 13 crore net, which is not a good figure.

Directed by Suparn Varma of The Family Man Season 2 and Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai fame, HAQ is set to face a new release, De De Pyaar De 2, this coming weekend, which has the potential to impact its box office run significantly. Only if it manages to survive against the Ajay Devgn starrer, the courtroom drama will make a decent total by the end of the theatrical run.

Since the movie has received positive word of mouth, it should gain traction in the long run. The makers need to market it aggressively for a couple of weeks so that it can recoup a significant amount of its production costs before leaving cinemas.

Box office collection of HAQ in India:

Day Net India Box Office 1 Rs. 1.80 crore 2 Rs. 3.30 crore 3 Rs. 3.75 crore 4 Rs. 1.10 crore 5 Rs. 1.40 crore (est.) Total Rs. 11.35 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Suparn Varma Exclusive Interview: 'When it comes to Emraan, it was also breaking his image and forcing him to rediscover himself'