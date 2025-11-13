HAQ Box Office 1st Wednesday: Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer witnesses a slip, earns just Rs. 1.25 crore

HAQ is looking to collect Rs. 1.25 crore on Wednesday, after its nominal surge on the discounted Tuesday of Rs. 1.40 crore. The movie held better than Monday but dropped on Tuesday. The 6-day total cume of HAQ has reached Rs. 12.60 crore net at the Indian box office.

The movie is likely to wrap its opening week at Rs. 13.75 crore. It will hit the Rs. 15 crore mark in the second weekend, while facing a new release, De De Pyaar De 2, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet, and others. Going by current trends, the movie is heading towards the low end. It needs to show strong trends ahead to recover a portion of its budget.

Since the reception has been positive, it should translate into foot traffic in the long run. The makers need to promote it aggressively for a couple of weeks so that audiences can give it a chance in cinemas. There must be a large section that would not even be aware of its release. Nevertheless, the movie has good potential to grow over time. Let's see if it can show some legs this coming weekend or not.

For the unversed, HAQ stars Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Suparn Varma, who is best known for Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Rana Naidu, and The Family Man Season 2.

Box office collection of HAQ in India:

Day Net India Box Office 1 Rs. 1.80 crore 2 Rs. 3.30 crore 3 Rs. 3.75 crore 4 Rs. 1.10 crore 5 Rs. 1.40 crore 6 Rs. 1.25 crore (est) Total Rs. 12.60 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

