HAQ Box Office 2nd Friday: Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam-led film hits new low, nets Rs 60 lakh on Day 8

HAQ has hit a new low by collecting Rs. 60 lakh on its second Friday, registering a drop of 40 percent over Thursday. The movie, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles, is struggling to gain traction at the box office, despite receiving a positive reception from the critics and the audience. The drop is concerning; however, it has the potential to record a spike on Saturday and Sunday.

Directed by Suparn Varma of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and The Family Man Season 2 fame, the courtroom drama opened with Rs. 1.80 crore and wrapped its opening week at Rs. 13.65 crore. The running total cumulative of HAQ has now reached Rs. 14.05 crore net at the Indian box office. Depending on how the movie holds further against Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2, it will determine how far it can go in the long run.

The movie has performed better than Emraan Hashmi's last solo release, Ground Zero, but remained miles away from Yami Gautam's last solo release, Article 370. So far, the fate of HAQ is heading toward an unfavourable outcome. Let's see if it can gain good traction in the long run.

Box office collection of HAQ in India:

Day Net India Box Office 1 Rs. 1.80 crore 2 Rs. 3.25 crore 3 Rs. 3.75 crore 4 Rs. 1.10 crore 5 Rs. 1.50 crore 6 Rs. 1.05 crore 7 Rs. 1.00 crore 8 Rs. 0.60 crore (est.) Total Rs. 14.05 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

