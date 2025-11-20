EXCLUSIVE: Ramayana: Part One edit locked EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham in talks to play Duryodhana EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh's next titled Pralay EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar first song; Parveen Babi Biopic EXCLUSIVE: Ahaan Panday signs his second film EXCLUSIVE: Langda Tyagi spin off in the making EXCLUSIVE: Meenaakshi Chaudhary joins John Abraham in Force 3 EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan set to reunite EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari run time locked EXCLUSIVE: Crew 2 in the making

HAQ Box Office 2nd Wednesday: Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi starrer shows no signs of growth, eyes disappointing end

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam's legal drama HAQ continues to struggle at the box office. The movie is heading for a Rs. 20 crore finish.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Nov 20, 2025 | 12:32 AM IST | 281K
HAQ Box Office 2nd Wednesday: Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi starrer shows no signs of growth, eyes disappointing end
HAQ Box Office 2nd Wednesday: Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi starrer shows no signs of growth, eyes disappointing end (Credits: Junglee Pictures)

HAQ is looking to collect Rs. 30 lakh on its second Wednesday, after its muted spike on the discounted Tuesday of Rs. 40 lakh. The movie is struggling at the box office, despite receiving a majorly positive reception. It simply failed to convert the word-of-mouth into footfalls, which is why the courtroom drama is heading towards a disappointing end at the box office. 

The 13-day cume of HAQ has reached Rs. 17.45 crore net in India. It will end its two weeks near the Rs. 18 crore mark and then will march towards its theatrical end. Going by the present trends, the Emraan Hashmi-led movie is likely to wind its box office journey under the Rs. 20 crore mark, which is a sad scenario. 

For the unversed, HAQ was released on November 7th in cinemas. It posted a total of Rs. 13.45 crore in the first week, followed by Rs. 3 crore in the second weekend, while facing Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2. Since then, the movie has seen a drastic drop on weekdays. It is now taking its last few breaths at the box office before surrendering to the new release. 

Box office collection of HAQ in India: 

Day

Net India Box Office

1

Rs. 1.80 crore

2

Rs. 3.25 crore 

3

Rs. 3.75  crore 

4

Rs. 1.10 crore 

5

Rs. 1.50 crore 
6

Rs. 1.05 crore 
7

Rs. 1.00 crore 
8

Rs. 0.60 crore 
9

Rs. 1.10 crore 

10

 Rs. 1.30 crore
11

Rs. 0.30 crore 
12

Rs. 0.40 crore 
13 Rs. 0.30 crore (est.)

Total

Rs. 17.45 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Is it Ajay Devgn vs Kartik Aaryan again on Gandhi Jayanti 2026? Anurag Basu’s musical clash with Drishyam 3

Latest Articles