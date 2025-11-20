HAQ Box Office 2nd Wednesday: Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi starrer shows no signs of growth, eyes disappointing end

HAQ is looking to collect Rs. 30 lakh on its second Wednesday, after its muted spike on the discounted Tuesday of Rs. 40 lakh. The movie is struggling at the box office, despite receiving a majorly positive reception. It simply failed to convert the word-of-mouth into footfalls, which is why the courtroom drama is heading towards a disappointing end at the box office.

The 13-day cume of HAQ has reached Rs. 17.45 crore net in India. It will end its two weeks near the Rs. 18 crore mark and then will march towards its theatrical end. Going by the present trends, the Emraan Hashmi-led movie is likely to wind its box office journey under the Rs. 20 crore mark, which is a sad scenario.

For the unversed, HAQ was released on November 7th in cinemas. It posted a total of Rs. 13.45 crore in the first week, followed by Rs. 3 crore in the second weekend, while facing Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2. Since then, the movie has seen a drastic drop on weekdays. It is now taking its last few breaths at the box office before surrendering to the new release.

Box office collection of HAQ in India:

Day Net India Box Office 1 Rs. 1.80 crore 2 Rs. 3.25 crore 3 Rs. 3.75 crore 4 Rs. 1.10 crore 5 Rs. 1.50 crore 6 Rs. 1.05 crore 7 Rs. 1.00 crore 8 Rs. 0.60 crore 9 Rs. 1.10 crore 10 Rs. 1.30 crore 11 Rs. 0.30 crore 12 Rs. 0.40 crore 13 Rs. 0.30 crore (est.) Total Rs. 17.45 crore

