HAQ Box Office: Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer manages fair hold on first Monday, crosses Rs 10 crore mark

HAQ is looking to collect Rs. 1 crore on its first Monday, registering a drop of around 45 percent today over its first Friday. Though it's a fair hold, it still needs to show much better trends, considering the positive word-of-mouth it received in the opening weekend. The running total cume of HAQ has reached Rs. 10.10 crore net in 4 days.

The movie is expected to record a good jump tomorrow on a discounted Tuesday, when ticket prices will be slashed to Rs 99 to Rs 150 across the properties. Starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles, HAQ is expected to close its opening at Rs. 13 crore to Rs. 14 crore. It will face a new release, De De Pyaar De 2, next weekend, which has the potential to dent its business.

Though HAQ received positive feedback, it is not translating into its theatrical footfalls. Makers need to pull up their socks and market it aggressively in the next couple of days to make it an obvious choice among the audience over other releases.

The Suparn Verma directorial is performing better than the last solo release of Emraan Hashmi, which was Ground Zero, but far behind Yami Gautam’s last outing, Article 370. For the unversed, the movie is inspired by a real-life account, the Shah Bano Case, which is a landmark case in the Indian judiciary.

Box office collection of HAQ in India:

Day Net India Box Office 1 Rs. 1.80 crore (est.) 2 Rs. 3.30 crore 3 Rs. 4 crore (est.) 4 Rs. 1 crore (est.) Total Rs. 10.10 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: The Girlfriend Opening Weekend Box Office: Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty's film grosses Rs 10.50 crore worldwide, needs better trends ahead