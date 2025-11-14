HAQ Box Office Opening Week: Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer film nets Rs 13 crore in 7 days, set to face De De Pyaar De 2

HAQ, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles, is recording a below-par trend at the box office. The Suparn Varma-directed film wrapped its opening week at an estimated figure of Rs. 13.45 crore net in India, with Rs. 1 crore coming on Thursday. Though the drop from Wednesday is very minute, still, the trends need to be better.

The movie will now enter its second week, facing a new release, De De Pyaar De 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet, and R Madhavan. Depending on how the quirky rom-com performs, it will determine how far HAQ can go. If DDPD 2 opens to a positive reception and gets good traction, it will limit the box office potential of Emraan Hashmi's film.

Nevertheless, both films can co-exist as they cater to different audiences. HAQ will cross the Rs. 15 crore mark in the second weekend and then will march towards the cume of The Taj Story. It will be interesting to see whether the Yami Gautam-led movie can storm past Paresh Rawal's HIT film and put up a healthy total.

Since the reception has been mostly positive, it should translate into foot traffic in the long run. The makers need to promote it aggressively for a couple of weeks so that audiences can give it a chance in cinemas.

Box office collection of HAQ in India:

Day Net India Box Office 1 Rs. 1.80 crore 2 Rs. 3.25 crore 3 Rs. 3.75 crore 4 Rs. 1.10 crore 5 Rs. 1.50 crore 6 Rs. 1.05 crore 7 Rs. 1.00 crore (est) Total Rs. 13.45 crore

