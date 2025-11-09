HAQ Box Office Opening Weekend: Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam-led film grows well, collects Rs. 9 crore in 3 days

HAQ is targeting to collect an estimated Rs. 3.75 to 4 crore net on its third day, witnessing a jump of 20 percent over the previous day. Opened with Rs. 1.80 crore, the movie has done well over the weekend in terms of trend, even though business is on a low level. It should now keep up the momentum and continue gaining good traction on the weekdays as well. The Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer courtroom drama wrapped its opening week at Rs. 9.10 crore net at the Indian box office.

Directed by Suparn Verma, HAQ has recorded a better weekend than last week’s courtroom drama, The Taj Story. The movie garnered positive feedback from the audience, which was reflected in its Saturday and Sunday numbers. All eyes will now be on its first Monday hold. If the movie manages to pass the Monday test and records a good hold on the weekdays, it will make up a healthy total by the end of the first week.

HAQ will face Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s De De Pyaar De 2 from the second weekend onwards. Depending on how the courtroom drama performs against the new release, it will determine how far the movie can go at the box office.

It is performing better than the last solo release of Emraan Hashmi, which was Ground Zero, but far behind Yami Gautam’s last outing, Article 370. Let’s see whether HAQ can surpass Article 370 by the end of its theatrical run.

Box office collection of HAQ in India:

Day Net India Box Office 1 Rs. 1.80 crore 2 Rs. 3.30 crore 3 Rs. 4.00 crore (est.) Total Rs. 9.10 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

