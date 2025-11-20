HAQ Box Office: Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi-led courtroom drama records low 2nd week, cume nears Rs 18 crore mark

HAQ, starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, failed to show any signs of growth. The movie is estimated to collect Rs. 32 lakh on its second Thursday, wrapping the second week at just Rs. 4.35 crore net. The drop from the opening week is around 67 per cent, which means the movie has crashed and is now heading toward its theatrical end.

The running total of HAQ has reached Rs. 17.80 crore net in two weeks at the Indian box office, of which Rs. 13.45 crore came from the opening week. It will face 120 Bahadur and Mastii 4 from this weekend onwards. The movie is likely to witness another major drop in the third week and is expected to wind its theatrical run under the Rs. 20 crore mark in India, which is nothing but a disappointing end.

Directed by Suparn Varma, HAQ turned out to be a flop at the box office, despite receiving positive feedback from the audiences and the critics. All hopes are now on its digital release. Let's see if the courtroom drama can get its due on the streaming platform.

Box office collection of HAQ in India:

Day Net India Box Office 1 Rs. 1.80 crore 2 Rs. 3.25 crore 3 Rs. 3.75 crore 4 Rs. 1.10 crore 5 Rs. 1.50 crore 6 Rs. 1.05 crore 7 Rs. 1.00 crore 8 Rs. 0.60 crore 9 Rs. 1.10 crore 10 Rs. 1.25 crore 11 Rs. 0.35 crore 12 Rs. 0.40 crore 13 Rs. 0.33 crore 14 Rs. 0.32 crore (est.) Total Rs. 17.80 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

