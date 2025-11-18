HAQ Box Office: Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi-led movie witnesses muted growth despite discounted Tuesday, targets Rs 20 crore finish

Haq, directed by Suparn Varma, and starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, failed to register the much-needed growth on the second Tuesday, despite subsidised ticket prices across the chains. The movie is looking to collect just Rs. 40 lakh today, as per estimates, which is muted growth over its second Monday.

Opened with Rs. 1.80 crore, Haq collected around Rs. 13.45 crore in the first week. It further added Rs. 3 crore to the tally in the second weekend, bringing the cume to Rs. 16.45 crore net. Currently standing at Rs. 17.15 crore net, the movie is expected to wind its second week at Rs. 18 crore. It will then march toward its lifetime target, which is expected to be around the Rs. 20 crore mark.

Haq received positive word-of-mouth, but couldn't translate it into footfalls, which is why the Yami Gautam movie is heading towards an unfortunate end.

Box office collection of HAQ in India:

Day Net India Box Office 1 Rs. 1.80 crore 2 Rs. 3.25 crore 3 Rs. 3.75 crore 4 Rs. 1.10 crore 5 Rs. 1.50 crore 6 Rs. 1.05 crore 7 Rs. 1.00 crore 8 Rs. 0.60 crore 9 Rs. 1.10 crore 10 Rs. 1.30 crore 11 Rs. 0.30 crore (est.) 12 Rs. 0.40 crore (est.) Total Rs. 17.15 crore

For the unversed, Haq is inspired by the landmark Shah Bano vs Ahmad Khan case, which shook the country in 1985. It marks the second film in Suparn Varma's legal drama trilogy, with Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai being the first.

