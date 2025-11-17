HAQ Box Office: Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi's courtroom drama sees massive drop, collects Rs. 30 lakh on 2nd Monday

HAQ is looking to collect around Rs. 30 to 35 lakh on its second Monday. The movie witnessed a drastic drop today, which is roughly 50 per cent over the second Friday, which was itself a low figure. The movie has now sealed its fate, which is not favourable. The running total of HAQ has reached Rs. 16.75 crore net at the Indian box office.

Directed by Suparn Varma, the Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi starrer opened with Rs. 1.80 crore and wrapped its opening week at Rs. 13.45 crore, followed by an underwhelming second weekend of Rs. 3 crore. The movie is likely to wrap its theatrical run around the Rs. 20 crore mark, which means it is heading towards a flop verdict. The movie suffered majorly due to its low opening and then a poor box office trend, despite receiving positive feedback from the audience and the critics.

Hope the movie finds love and the much-needed appreciation on its OTT release.

Box office collection of HAQ in India:

Day Net India Box Office 1 Rs. 1.80 crore 2 Rs. 3.25 crore 3 Rs. 3.75 crore 4 Rs. 1.10 crore 5 Rs. 1.50 crore 6 Rs. 1.05 crore 7 Rs. 1.00 crore 8 Rs. 0.60 crore 9 Rs. 1.10 crore 10 Rs. 1.30 crore 11 Rs. 0.30 - 0.35 crore (est.) Total Rs. 16.75 crore

For the unversed, Haq is inspired by the landmark Shah Bano vs Ahmad Khan case, which shook the country in 1985. It marks the second film in Suparn Varma's legal drama trilogy, with Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai being the first.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

