HAQ Box Office: Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi's courtroom drama sees massive drop, collects Rs. 30 lakh on 2nd Monday

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi-led courtroom drama, directed by Suparn Varma, is heading towards an unfortunate end at the box office. Details Inside.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Nov 17, 2025 | 11:44 PM IST | 95K
Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam
HAQ Box Office: Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi's courtroom drama witnesses massive drop, collects Rs 30 lakh on 2nd Monday (Credits: Junglee Pictures)

HAQ is looking to collect around Rs. 30 to 35 lakh on its second Monday. The movie witnessed a drastic drop today, which is roughly 50 per cent over the second Friday, which was itself a low figure. The movie has now sealed its fate, which is not favourable. The running total of HAQ has reached Rs. 16.75 crore net at the Indian box office. 

Directed by Suparn Varma, the Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi starrer opened with Rs. 1.80 crore and wrapped its opening week at Rs. 13.45 crore, followed by an underwhelming second weekend of Rs. 3 crore. The movie is likely to wrap its theatrical run around the Rs. 20 crore mark, which means it is heading towards a flop verdict. The movie suffered majorly due to its low opening and then a poor box office trend, despite receiving positive feedback from the audience and the critics. 

Hope the movie finds love and the much-needed appreciation on its OTT release. 

Box office collection of HAQ in India: 

Day

Net India Box Office

1

Rs. 1.80 crore

2

Rs. 3.25 crore 

3

Rs. 3.75  crore 

4

Rs. 1.10 crore 

5

Rs. 1.50 crore 
6

Rs. 1.05 crore 
7

Rs. 1.00 crore 
8

Rs. 0.60 crore 
9

Rs. 1.10 crore 

10

 Rs. 1.30 crore
11

Rs. 0.30 - 0.35 crore (est.)

Total

Rs. 16.75 crore

For the unversed, Haq is inspired by the landmark Shah Bano vs Ahmad Khan case, which shook the country in 1985. It marks the second film in Suparn Varma's legal drama trilogy, with Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai being the first. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

