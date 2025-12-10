HAQ Final India Box Office: Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi film ends theatrical run at disappointing Rs 23 crore

HAQ, starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, has ended its entire theatrical run, with the arrival of Dhurandhar this week. The courtroom drama, directed by Suparn Varma, couldn't receive the kind of push it needed, despite bagging favourable word-of-mouth among the audience and the critics.

Released on November 7, 2025, HAQ opened with a low Rs. 1.80 crore net and wrapped its opening week at Rs. 13.45 crore. The movie faced tough competition from Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2 in the second week and could add just Rs. 4.35 crore to the tally, bringing the two-week cume to Rs. 17.80 crore net.

Furthermore, the movie hit a new low and could make only Rs. 1.25 crore in the third week, while facing 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4, which themselves were low performers. It added Rs. 20 lakh in fourth week, against Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer Tere Ishk Mein. With the arrival of Dhurandhar, it surrendered and left the cinemas, making a disappointing Rs. 19.25 crore net (Rs. 23 crore gross) in its entire theatrical run at the Indian box office.

HAQ suffered majorly due to its poor marketing. Though the movie received praise for its performances, there was still some criticism for diluting the subject and excluding the political ruckus around the landmark Shah Bano Case. However, the Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi film has the potential to find its audience during its digital release.

The week-wise box office collections of HAQ in India are as follows:

Week Nett Box Office 1 Rs. 13.45 crore 2 Rs. 4.35 crore 3 Rs. 1.25 crore 4 Rs. 0.20 crore Total Rs. 19.25 crore net

(Rs. 23 crore gross)

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

